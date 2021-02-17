National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Update

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $281.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a market cap of $727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

