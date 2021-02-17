Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) Shares Down 0.2%

Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 1,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.