Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 232,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natura &Co by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Natura &Co by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

