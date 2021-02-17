Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.09

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $12.06. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.