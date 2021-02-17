Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 19.7% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00019847 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,968,631 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

