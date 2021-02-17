NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.38

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.38 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57). NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 147,855 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company has a market cap of £744.92 million and a PE ratio of 59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

