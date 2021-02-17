NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.17 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00008105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $81.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00317606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00071422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00433503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00173752 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,019,142 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.