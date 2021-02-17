Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $37.43 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Nebulas token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $37.43 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,658,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,128,643 tokens. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

