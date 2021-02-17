Needham & Company LLC Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $125.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

