Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.71

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 57042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,284 shares of company stock worth $6,753,872. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after acquiring an additional 401,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.