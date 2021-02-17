NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Up 6.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 157,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 117,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

