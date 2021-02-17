NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 848.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,338,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,975.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.