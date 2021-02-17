NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,975.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

