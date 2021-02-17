Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 3,188,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,870,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 578,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.