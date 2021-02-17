Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.09. 17,125,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,656,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

