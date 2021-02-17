Nervos Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.55 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $240.86 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,018.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.96 or 0.03650572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.00443475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $717.52 or 0.01379367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.76 or 0.00508971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00475610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00316596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00029580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,979,547,373 coins and its circulating supply is 23,975,554,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

