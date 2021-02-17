Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 282,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 227,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

NSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSCO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,921,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

