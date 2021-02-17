NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.45 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $105.45 million and $47.86 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.