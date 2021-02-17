Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Up 9.2%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 821,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 832,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Net Element alerts:

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.