NetApp (NTAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

