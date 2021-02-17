Netbox Coin Price Up 4.3% This Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $76,657.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00229991 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,477,939 coins and its circulating supply is 77,082,974 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

