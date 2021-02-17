(NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.37. (NETDY) shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 100 shares.

(NETDY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NETDY)

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.

