NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 824,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of NetEase worth $98,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 43.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 29.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

