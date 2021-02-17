Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $10.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $546.30. The stock had a trading volume of 105,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,846. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

