Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of Netflix worth $328,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.87 on Wednesday, reaching $543.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,846. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

