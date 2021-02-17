Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $121,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.90. 92,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

