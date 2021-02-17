Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 54,275 Shares

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,919.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NTIP stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106,321 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

