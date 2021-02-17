Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 10,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 149.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 219.7% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

