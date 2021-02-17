Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

