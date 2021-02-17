Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00089910 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00230177 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

