Neutron Achieves Market Cap of $430,477.88 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $430,477.88 and approximately $56.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

