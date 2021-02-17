Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist upped their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.48. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

