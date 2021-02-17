Nevro (NVRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NVRO opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.48.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

