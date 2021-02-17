New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $71,700.00 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,463,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,491.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00.

Shares of GBR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 830,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,377. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.10. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 533.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

