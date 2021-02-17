New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 9,530,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,452,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
