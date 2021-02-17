New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,231.77 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

