New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 1,962,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,204,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

