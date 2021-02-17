New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $114.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $185.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $436.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $383.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $472.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $107,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

