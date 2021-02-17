New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI) Shares Down 1.6%

New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.26. The company has a market capitalization of £87.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

About New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

