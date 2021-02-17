NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NewAge stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 108,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,364. The company has a market capitalization of $403.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 505,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 175,298 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

