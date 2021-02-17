Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $19.05. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 95,442 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

