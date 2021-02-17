Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.19.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

