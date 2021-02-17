Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Newmont has increased its dividend by 316.0% over the last three years.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.