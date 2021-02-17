News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.11

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 901322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

