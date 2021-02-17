Newscrypto Hits Market Cap of $19.36 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $674,338.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

