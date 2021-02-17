Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $21.65 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00059999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00277520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00418222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00180663 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

