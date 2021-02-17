Newton Coin Project Trading Down 14.9% This Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $40,103.78 and approximately $27.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

