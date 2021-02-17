Newton Trading Up 114.1% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Newton has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded 114.1% higher against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.