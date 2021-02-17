NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 8.1%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.74. 2,892,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,715,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.