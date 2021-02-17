NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3413 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. 105,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

